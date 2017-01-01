Amsterdam Tattoo Convention 2017

This exciting and accessible convention is a must-attend event for all tattoo lovers. The 13th edition is bigger than ever with more than 320 of the best (inter)national tattoo artists!

All styles of tattoo art

From traditional hand-poked tattoos to New School / cartoon art and from realistic imagery to dot work, all tattoo styles are represented at the Amsterdam Tattoo Convention..

Visitors can get a tattoo, or simply admire the art of tattooing and shop at the various colourful stands with clothing, piercings, jewellery, and much more.