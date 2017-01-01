 
Amsterdam Tattoo Convention 2017

Fairs / Amsterdam
May 26-28

RAI in Amsterdam, Hall 4 and 5
Amsterdam
https://www.tattooexpo.eu/en/amsterdam/2017
€: 10 - 18 (42 for a weekend ticket)
This exciting and accessible convention is a must-attend event for all tattoo lovers. The 13th edition is bigger than ever with more than 320 of the best (inter)national tattoo artists!

All styles of tattoo art

From traditional hand-poked tattoos to New School / cartoon art and from realistic imagery to dot work, all tattoo styles are represented at the Amsterdam Tattoo Convention..

Visitors can get a tattoo, or simply admire the art of tattooing and shop at the various colourful stands with clothing, piercings, jewellery, and much more.

Programme highlights

The programme of the Amsterdam Tattoo Convention includes highlights such as:
Special guest Mr. Matt Gone, the world’s most tattooed man
Various tattoo art competitions
Bodypaint at the Grimeshop stand
Live bodypaint session of the convention poster, on a model
Live music
Painting wooden shoes

