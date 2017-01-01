ABC Winter Book Fair 2017

For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes Forum Blog Find house
ABC Winter Book Fair 2017Fairs / Amsterdam
05 February, 10am – 5pm
A:
De Hallen Amsterdam, Hannie Dankbaarpassage
Amsterdam
W:
The American Book Centre is cleaning out its warehouse, and offering thousands of English-language books on sale!
ABC Winter Book Fair
The ABC Winter Book Fair in De Hallen Amsterdam is a great way to find literary gems at great prices, with all kinds of interesting books that cost as little as five euros and up.
It will also be Cultural Sunday in De Hallen, with various live choirs performing between 4pm and 5pm.
Donate your books to charity
Volunteers from the Rotaract Club will be at the fair to help out and raise money for BetterWorldBooks.
You can also donate your own (undamaged) books to the project, so you can help a good cause and simultaneously create space in your bookcase for the new reads you’ll be finding.
