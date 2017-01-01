World Press Photo Exhibition 2017

The worldwide tour of the winning photographs at the 60th annual World Press Photo Contest will once again be starting in Amsterdam!

World Press Photo in Amsterdam

Every year, the famous World Press Photo exhibition makes it's first stop at De Nieuwe Kerk, a large Gothic church on Amsterdam’s Dam Square. For more than 12 weeks, you can see the awe-inspiring press photos by prize winners from all over the world.

The featured photographs (over 40) were selected from 80.408 photos taken by 5.034 photographers from 125 different countries.

Covered categories are General News, Daily Life, Spot News, Contemporary Issues, Long-Term Projects, Nature, Portraits and Sports.

World Press Photo of the Year

The 2016 award for World Press Photo of the Year goes to Burhan Ozbilici with his photograph An Assassination in Turkey. It shows Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş, a 22-year-old off-duty police officer, right after assassinating the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, at an art exhibition in Ankara.

You can view the entire list of winning entries here.





- World Press Photo of the Year

- © Burhan Ozbilici, The Associated Press

- Title: An Assassination in Turkey

- Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş shouts after shooting Andrey Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey.



- Contemporary Issues - First Prize, Singles

- © Jonathan Bachman, Thomson Reuters

- Title: Taking A Stand In Baton Rouge

- Lone activist Ieshia Evans stands her ground while offering her hands for arrest as she is charged by riot police during a protest against police brutality.



- Contemporary Issues - First Prize, Stories

- © Amber Bracken, Buzzfeed News

- Jesse Jaso, 12, enters the Unity Teepee, at the Sacred Stone Camp. The teepee is signed by camp supporters from all over North America and around the world.



- Daily Life - First Prize, Stories

- © Tomas Munita, for The New York Times

- Title: Cuba On The Edge Of Change

- A weathered barber shop in Old Havana, Cuba.

All images courtesy of World Press Photo