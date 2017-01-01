Scorsese - The Exhibition | EYE Film MuseumExhibitions / Amsterdam
25 May - 03 September
Amsterdam
Film Museum EYE presents an entire exhibition dedicated to director Martin Scorsese!
Director of classics
Martin Scorsese (1942) is the director of classics like Taxi Driver and The Wolf of Wall Street. Films by this unique visionary focus on family, religion and trust.
The Italian mafia often plays a prominent role, with debt and retaliation being a recurring theme, as well as violence and the search for spirituality.
Scorsese creates characters riddled with fear, betrayal and doubt, often portrayed by star actors like Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Focus on Scorsese
This exhibition will be the first to completely focus on Scorsese, and his influence on American cinema.
The Aviator
Goodfellas
Martin Scorsese New York, 2012, by Brigitte Lacombe
Thumb image: Taxi Driver
On show will be a large amount of projected film fragments, as well as over 400 personal objects and documents from the private collections of Scorsese and Robert De Niro.
A light will be cast on what inspired Scorsese, and how his personal life and his work influenced each other.
Film programme
Scorsese himself has curated a programme of his favourite films, such as Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and Goodfellas.
About EYE
EYE Film Institute Netherlands, the Dutch centre for film culture and heritage, is dedicated to developing a vigorous film culture in the Netherlands.
Through its activities and services, EYE aims to foster a viable film industry in the Netherlands and to promote Dutch film at home and abroad.