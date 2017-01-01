Film Museum EYE presents an entire exhibition dedicated to director Martin Scorsese!

Director of classics

Martin Scorsese (1942) is the director of classics like Taxi Driver and The Wolf of Wall Street. Films by this unique visionary focus on family, religion and trust.

The Italian mafia often plays a prominent role, with debt and retaliation being a recurring theme, as well as violence and the search for spirituality.

Scorsese creates characters riddled with fear, betrayal and doubt, often portrayed by star actors like Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Focus on Scorsese

This exhibition will be the first to completely focus on Scorsese, and his influence on American cinema.







The Aviator



Goodfellas



Martin Scorsese New York, 2012, by Brigitte Lacombe

Thumb image: Taxi Driver

All images courtesy of EYE