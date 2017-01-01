Amsterdam Open Tower Day 2017

Fans of architecture, culture and history, don’t miss the fourth annual Open Tower Day in Amsterdam!

Architectural wonders of Amsterdam

During Open Tower Day (Open Toren Dag), the architectural wonders of Amsterdam that are usually closed to the public will open their doors. Whilst 19 buildings joined in 2016, a grand 28 historic and modern towers will reveal their interiors in the 2017 edition.

Famous company buildings like the ABN Amro headquarters and the Crowne Plaza, as well as various classic structures such as the Beurs van Berlage and the Westertoren, can be admired up close by visitors.

The view of Amsterdam from the top of the towers is a sight to behold as well, and visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars.

Various activities will be arranged on location, such as art tours, music performances, walking routes and a photography and film competition.

The Westertoren

The highest tower of the 17th century Westerkerk in the city centre is particularly interesting, since it has often been mentioned in Dutch songs and books.

Anne Frank wrote in her diary that she could hear the bells of the Westertoren ringing from her family’s safe house.



VondelCS Tower rooms



Beurs van Berlage, Fletcher Hotel Amsterdam and Ransdorpertoren

Thumb image by Peter Elenbaas

All photos courtesy of opentorendag.nl