Amsterdam Open Tower Da...

Amsterdam Open Tower Day 2017

Exhibitions / Amsterdam
25 March

A:
Various locations
Amsterdam
W:
http://bit.ly/1TNq2UU
€: Free
Fans of architecture, culture and history, don’t miss the fourth annual Open Tower Day in Amsterdam!

Architectural wonders of Amsterdam

During Open Tower Day (Open Toren Dag), the architectural wonders of Amsterdam that are usually closed to the public will open their doors. Whilst 19 buildings joined in 2016, a grand 28 historic and modern towers will reveal their interiors in the 2017 edition.

Famous company buildings like the ABN Amro headquarters and the Crowne Plaza, as well as various classic structures such as the Beurs van Berlage and the Westertoren, can be admired up close by visitors.

The view of Amsterdam from the top of the towers is a sight to behold as well, and visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars.

Various activities will be arranged on location, such as art tours, music performances, walking routes and a photography and film competition.

The Westertoren

The highest tower of the 17th century Westerkerk in the city centre is particularly interesting, since it has often been mentioned in Dutch songs and books.

Anne Frank wrote in her diary that she could hear the bells of the Westertoren ringing from her family’s safe house.

VondelCS Torenkamers
VondelCS Tower rooms


Beurs van Berlage, Fletcher Hotel Amsterdam and Ransdorpertoren

Thumb image by Peter Elenbaas
All photos courtesy of opentorendag.nl

Towers on show

Check out the full list of buildings on show during Open Tower Day 2017:
Beurs van Berlage
Havengebouw
Kalvertoren
Oudekerkstoren
Posthoornkerk
Westertoren
Rembrandt Tower Boardroom
Zilveren Toren / Level Eleven
Hotel Casa Amsterdam / NEST
Lloyd Hotel & Cultural Embassy
A'DAM LOOKOUT
RAI Elicium Centre
The Student Hotel Amsterdam City
Courtyard Amsterdam Arena Atlas
UP Office Building
Ransdorpertoren
Holiday Inn Amsterdam
Holiday Inn & Express Amsterdam - Arena towers
Ramada Apollo Amsterdam Centre
REM Eiland
VondelCS Tower Rooms
ABN Amro Headquarters
Symphony tower / Financial Offices
Ravel Residence
De Wolkenkrabber
Crowne Plaza Amsterdam
The Edge
Fletcher Hotel Amsterdam

