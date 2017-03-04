Made in Amsterdam by the Dutch National Ballet

Made in Amsterdam by the Dutch National BalletDance / Amsterdam
11 February - 04 March 2017
Amsterdam
The Dutch National Ballet presents a series of astounding works in the unparalleled ballet relay Made in Amsterdam.
Proud of Amsterdam
The Dutch National Ballet is proud of its role as one of the five most important and innovative ballet companies in the world, according to the New York Times.
To reflect the company’s influence and its Amsterdam roots, they will present a series of recent works choreographed especially for them, supplemented by no fewer than three world premieres.
Two performances
Made in Amsterdam will be presented in two separate performances:
› Made in Amsterdam 1
Made in Amsterdam 1 comprises highlights by Hans van Manen and Ton Simons, whose works have amassed great attention both nationally and abroad.
For instance, the production "Frank Bridge Variations" is now danced by companies all over the world, and "Romance" received a Zwaan Award for the Most Impressive Dance Production.
There are also two new creations in Made in Amsterdam 1, by Juanjo Arques and Ernst Meisner. These two young makers have conclusively proven their talent in recent years. They both developed as choreographers during their dancing career.
Nathan Brhane
› Made in Amsterdam 2
In Made in Amsterdam 2, Dutch National Ballet presents works made especially for the company by Alexei Ratmansky, Christopher Wheeldon and Krzysztof Pastor.
These choreographers are internationally thought to be among the most sought-after and successful ballet makers today.
The programme also comprises a very special world premiere, inspired by the well-known fairytale "Le Petit Prince". This will be created by associate artist David Dawson who, like the other three choreographers on the programme, is continually giving important new impulses to classical ballet.
About the Dutch National Ballet
The Dutch National Ballet develops, produces and presents ballet at the highest international level. It aims to reach a wide public and bring today’s audiences into contact with the beauty and passion of this classic dance style.
Over the past 50 years, the Dutch National Ballet has evolved into one of the world's foremost ballet companies.
With a unique and wide repertoire, a tradition of innovation and around 80 dancers from all over the world, the company plays a leading role in Dutch cultural life and beyond.