Made in Amsterdam by the Dutch National Ballet

The Dutch National Ballet presents a series of astounding works in the unparalleled ballet relay Made in Amsterdam.

Proud of Amsterdam

The Dutch National Ballet is proud of its role as one of the five most important and innovative ballet companies in the world, according to the New York Times.

To reflect the company’s influence and its Amsterdam roots, they will present a series of recent works choreographed especially for them, supplemented by no fewer than three world premieres.

Two performances

Made in Amsterdam will be presented in two separate performances:

› Made in Amsterdam 1

Made in Amsterdam 1 comprises highlights by Hans van Manen and Ton Simons, whose works have amassed great attention both nationally and abroad.

For instance, the production "Frank Bridge Variations" is now danced by companies all over the world, and "Romance" received a Zwaan Award for the Most Impressive Dance Production.

There are also two new creations in Made in Amsterdam 1, by Juanjo Arques and Ernst Meisner. These two young makers have conclusively proven their talent in recent years. They both developed as choreographers during their dancing career.



Nathan Brhane