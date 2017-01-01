Juniors Go Dutch by the National Ballet

Meet the dance stars of the future in this challenging and charming programme; Juniors Go Dutch shows the top international talents in training at the National Ballet!

Three world premieres

Three world premieres will be performed and presented by the Juniors at the National Ballet: a new work by Ton Simons, to the music of Russian composer Sofia Gubaidulina, and two works by the two young choreographers Wubkje Kuindersma and Peter Leung.

Three famous choreographers

As part of the programme, the promising dancers in training will tackle the works of three great choreographers, testing their prowess on stage in a number of impressive dances.

Hans van Manen, Toer van Schayk and Rudi van Dantzig, also known for their programme "Dutch Masters", are the choreographers who will challenge the young dancers with new pieces for them to move to.





YouTube video by Nationale Opere & Ballet, featuring the Junior Company’s previous show "Ballet Bubbles"



YouTube video by Nationale Opere & Ballet