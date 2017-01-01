 
Juniors Go Dutch by the National Ballet

Dance / Amsterdam
February 18-19, 7.30pm (Saturday), 2.30pm (Sunday)

A:
Theatre de Meervaart Rode zaal, Meer en Vaart 300
Amsterdam
W:
http://bit.ly/2k88rbZ
€: 15-20
Meet the dance stars of the future in this challenging and charming programme; Juniors Go Dutch shows the top international talents in training at the National Ballet!

Three world premieres

Three world premieres will be performed and presented by the Juniors at the National Ballet: a new work by Ton Simons, to the music of Russian composer Sofia Gubaidulina, and two works by the two young choreographers Wubkje Kuindersma and Peter Leung.

Three famous choreographers

As part of the programme, the promising dancers in training will tackle the works of three great choreographers, testing their prowess on stage in a number of impressive dances.

Hans van Manen, Toer van Schayk and Rudi van Dantzig, also known for their programme "Dutch Masters", are the choreographers who will challenge the young dancers with new pieces for them to move to.
 


YouTube video by Nationale Opere & Ballet, featuring the Junior Company’s previous show "Ballet Bubbles"


Blink

The Juniors will also perform the piece "Blink", created by Juanjo Arques for the Junior Company in 2015, where it was received with great enthusiasm.

"Blink" revolves around youth, energy and the speed of the technological world.

National Ballet Junior Company

The Junior Company of the National Ballet has become an established pillar of youthful excellence in the previous few years.

The group previously performed successful shows such as "Junior Company on tour", "Ballet Classics and Modern Masters" and "Ballet Bubbles", as well as a co-production with dance company ISH of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe".

Tickets

Order your tickets to Juniors Go Dutch here.

