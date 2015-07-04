Julidans, the international festival for contemporary dance is showing new and current works by established as well as up-and-coming choreographers.

Cutting-edge performances

The renowned festival Julidans takes place every summer in July. It lets the public experience dozens of cutting-edge performances that constantly explore and push boundaries.

The performances often address social issues like war, love, sex, feminine image and fear, and incorporate elements of traditional theatre and mime, amongst others. The shows are staged in various locations throughout the capital with several world premieres.

Audiences will recognise themselves in weird yet relevant, beautiful yet disturbing, and alien yet familiar performances.

Highlights

2017 will see the 27th edition of Julidans. Highlights include:

› Betroffenheit - Crystal Pite & Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot:

The brilliant and compelling opening performance for Julidans 2017 presents a mixture of salsa, show dance, tap dance, breakdance, and modern dance. Thoughts and emotions are exchanged after a personal drama.

› Love Chapter 2 - Sharon Eyal & Gai Behar / L-E-V

This new work by Eyal and Behar is a sequel to the hit OCD Love. In recent years, the duo has broken through internationally with spectacular, energetic, and raw and sensual choreographies.

› AUGURI - Olivier Dubois / Ballet du Nord

In his dynamic and hypnotic choreography AUGURI (congratulations), celebrated dancer Dubois portrays the hectic search for happiness, together with 22 dancers.

› I dance because I do not trust words - Kaori Ito / Compagnie Himé:

A personal work by the Japanese dancer/choreographer Kaori Ito. For I dance because I do not trust words, she got in touch with her father Hiroshi Ito, who she had not seen in 10 years. She questions him about their relationship, he answers with dance.

› 7EVEN - Ballet National de Marseille/ICK

In 7EVEN, Emio Greco and Pieter Scholten challenge seven young choreographers to portray their fascination with the dancing body, keeping in mind the "seven necessities". The result is a varied, fascinating, and surprising performance.



Image by Jaap Scheeren



Sweet Tyranny- Pere Faura, Photograph by Jordi Surribas



I dance because I do not trust words - Kaori Ito, photograph by Gregory Batardon

Thumb image: Betroffenheit by Wendy Photography