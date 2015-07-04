Julidans 2017Dance / Amsterdam
July 04-15
Amsterdam
Julidans, the international festival for contemporary dance is showing new and current works by established as well as up-and-coming choreographers.
Cutting-edge performances
The renowned festival Julidans takes place every summer in July. It lets the public experience dozens of cutting-edge performances that constantly explore and push boundaries.
The performances often address social issues like war, love, sex, feminine image and fear, and incorporate elements of traditional theatre and mime, amongst others. The shows are staged in various locations throughout the capital with several world premieres.
Audiences will recognise themselves in weird yet relevant, beautiful yet disturbing, and alien yet familiar performances.
Highlights
2017 will see the 27th edition of Julidans. Highlights include:
› Betroffenheit - Crystal Pite & Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot:
The brilliant and compelling opening performance for Julidans 2017 presents a mixture of salsa, show dance, tap dance, breakdance, and modern dance. Thoughts and emotions are exchanged after a personal drama.
› Love Chapter 2 - Sharon Eyal & Gai Behar / L-E-V
This new work by Eyal and Behar is a sequel to the hit OCD Love. In recent years, the duo has broken through internationally with spectacular, energetic, and raw and sensual choreographies.
› AUGURI - Olivier Dubois / Ballet du Nord
In his dynamic and hypnotic choreography AUGURI (congratulations), celebrated dancer Dubois portrays the hectic search for happiness, together with 22 dancers.
› I dance because I do not trust words - Kaori Ito / Compagnie Himé:
A personal work by the Japanese dancer/choreographer Kaori Ito. For I dance because I do not trust words, she got in touch with her father Hiroshi Ito, who she had not seen in 10 years. She questions him about their relationship, he answers with dance.
› 7EVEN - Ballet National de Marseille/ICK
In 7EVEN, Emio Greco and Pieter Scholten challenge seven young choreographers to portray their fascination with the dancing body, keeping in mind the "seven necessities". The result is a varied, fascinating, and surprising performance.
› 7: TRIPLE MOON - Nicole Beutler / NB Projects
7: TRIPLE MOON is the last part of Nicole Beutler’s Bauhaus trilogy about basic geometrical forms. Point of departure is the triangle, with a feminist alternative to the sacred male trinity of the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost: the maiden, the mother and the sage-lady.
› Sweet Tyranny - Pere Faura
In Sweet Tyranny, Spanish choreographer Pere Faura copies, mixes and misuses choreographies from 80s disco to show the distinction between dance as ecstasy and escape or dance as work and a profession.
› And so you see... - Robyn Orlin
South African choreographer Robin Orlin presents a requiem for humanity with a powerful solo about the Seven Cardinal Sins using clever light and projections.
› Candy's Camouflage - Liquid Loft & Chris Haring
Candy’s Camouflage is the third part of Chris Haring’s trilogy, inspired by the early films of Andy Warhol. The dancers of Liquid Loft take down feminine stereotypes and clichés in this playful film noir.
› NEXT, Extended and more
Outside of the main programme there will be various other projects to admire during the festival. Julidans NEXT is the platform for the next generation of choreographers. They appear as support acts for the main programme.
You can see even more interesting performances at Julidans Extended. Various interesting outside performances are presented in collaboration with local theatres. An extensive side programme called Inside Out will offer talks, meet&greets and workshops.
Finally, six members of the new generation of creators in the world of dance show what they can do in the Artist’s Lab.
Locations
Julidans will be held at various locations throughout Amsterdam including:
› Stadsschouwburg Amsterdam
› Theater Bellevue
› Melkweg
› Vondelpark
› Podium Mozaïek
› Bijlmer Parktheater
› Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam