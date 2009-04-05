World Minimal Music Festival 2017

World Minimal Music Festival 2017Concerts / Amsterdam
April 05-09
Amsterdam
Let yourself be hypnotised by the best beats of the World Minimal Music Festival!
Minimal heaven
This year’s World Minimal Music Festival bears the slogan: In Five Steps To Minimal Heaven.
Featured are a total of 25 concerts and more than 20 other festival activities, dedicated to hypnotic rhythm and trance inducing melodies. The festival takes place in the Muziekgebouw aan ‘t IJ.
What is minimal music?
Minimal music is a music style that originated in downtown New York in the 60s. The sounds are of a constant work in process that encourages the listener to focus on the internal processes of the music, which generally has a steady pulse with gradual transformations, without a conventional build-up or goal.
Full programme
Here is a day-by-day account of the festival programme.
› Day 1 - Wednesday, April 5
Wednesday is all about Dutch minimal, with a rare live performance of De Materie by composer Louis Andriessen.
› Day 2 - Thursday, April 6
Today's focus is on American minimal music by its founders, such as La Monte Young, Steve Reich and Terry Riley, as well as Philip Glass, Bryce Dessner and Tom Johnson.
YouTube video by Muziekgebouw aan ‘t IJ
Mark Ernestus, Ndagga Rhythm Force
Midori Takeda
Thumb image: Moor Mother
All images courtesy of the World Minimal Music Festival
› Day 3 - Friday, April 7
Check out the origins of minimal music in Africa and Asia with a double concert by The Master Musicians of Jajouka led by Moroccan Bachir Attar and Japanese percussionist Midori Takada.
A club night in collaboration with Strange Sound From Beyond and Gonzo (circus), includes live performances by Forma, Phurpa, and a DJ-Set by Tasker.
› Day 4 - Saturday, April 8
Day four is all about "trance", including performances by American synthesizer pioneer Suzanne Ciani, Berlin techno producer Mark Ernestus and his West-African Ndagga Rhythm Force, and Ensemble Klang with the European premiere of Julius Eastman’s Femenine.
In addition, there will be a two-hour deep-listening workshop in honour of composer Pauline Oliveros, who recently passed away. The evening will play trance inducing music in collaboration with club De School.
Day 5 - Sunday, April 9
On day 5, the programme includes La Monte Youngs The Second Dream of The High-Tension Line Stepdown Transformer, with meditation as the main theme.
Trance and Meditation
During the festival days, themes such as Trance and Meditation are highlighted within concerts, short lectures, DJ-sets, acts and relax massages.