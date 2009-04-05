World Minimal Music Festival 2017

Let yourself be hypnotised by the best beats of the World Minimal Music Festival!

Minimal heaven

This year’s World Minimal Music Festival bears the slogan: In Five Steps To Minimal Heaven.

Featured are a total of 25 concerts and more than 20 other festival activities, dedicated to hypnotic rhythm and trance inducing melodies. The festival takes place in the Muziekgebouw aan ‘t IJ.

What is minimal music?

Minimal music is a music style that originated in downtown New York in the 60s. The sounds are of a constant work in process that encourages the listener to focus on the internal processes of the music, which generally has a steady pulse with gradual transformations, without a conventional build-up or goal.

Full programme

Here is a day-by-day account of the festival programme.

› Day 1 - Wednesday, April 5

Wednesday is all about Dutch minimal, with a rare live performance of De Materie by composer Louis Andriessen.

› Day 2 - Thursday, April 6

Today's focus is on American minimal music by its founders, such as La Monte Young, Steve Reich and Terry Riley, as well as Philip Glass, Bryce Dessner and Tom Johnson.





