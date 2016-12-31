Hed Kandi NYE 2016

Ready for a sparkling New Year's Eve? It’s time to party right, Hed Kandi style!

Glamorous NYE party

Prepare for a glamorous, sparkling edition of Hed Kandi's NYE with some of the best DJs worldwide, different dance areas, sun-kissed Kandi girls and spectacular live acts.

Hotel Arena

Hed Kandi NYE will take place in the newly renovated and remarkable Hotel Arena. This amazing location is one of Amsterdam’s most sensational NYE hotspots, and a venue truly worthy of welcoming the New Year.

Live music and DJs

Live music will be performed by:

› MC Choral

› Ace on Sax



YouTube video by Hed Kandi Nederland



