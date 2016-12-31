 
Hed Kandi NYE 2016

Clubbing / Amsterdam
31 December, 10pm – 5am

A:
Hotel Arena, ’s-Gravesandestraat 55, 1092 AA
Amsterdam
W:
http://bit.ly/2ho9kOm
€: 40-45
Ready for a sparkling New Year's Eve? It’s time to party right, Hed Kandi style!

Glamorous NYE party

Prepare for a glamorous, sparkling edition of Hed Kandi's NYE with some of the best DJs worldwide, different dance areas, sun-kissed Kandi girls and spectacular live acts.

Hotel Arena

Hed Kandi NYE will take place in the newly renovated and remarkable Hotel Arena. This amazing location is one of Amsterdam’s most sensational NYE hotspots, and a venue truly worthy of welcoming the New Year.

Live music and DJs

Live music will be performed by:
MC Choral
Ace on Sax


YouTube video by Hed Kandi Nederland


Hotel Arena

All images courtesy of Hed Kandi

Appearing DJs will include:
Mike Mago
Ferreck Dawn
ROOG
Carl Hanaghan
De La Montagne

Festive Chic

Hed Kandi is all about partying in style, which is reflected in the dress code: Festive Chic.

Get your tickets now

Could this be the perfect party to start your New Year? Order your tickets here!

The early bird tickets are already sold out with the regular tickets selling fast, so be sure to book soon!

