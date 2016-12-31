Hed Kandi NYE 2016

Hed Kandi NYE 2016Clubbing / Amsterdam
31 December, 10pm – 5am
Amsterdam
Ready for a sparkling New Year's Eve? It’s time to party right, Hed Kandi style!
Glamorous NYE party
Prepare for a glamorous, sparkling edition of Hed Kandi's NYE with some of the best DJs worldwide, different dance areas, sun-kissed Kandi girls and spectacular live acts.
Hotel Arena
Hed Kandi NYE will take place in the newly renovated and remarkable Hotel Arena. This amazing location is one of Amsterdam’s most sensational NYE hotspots, and a venue truly worthy of welcoming the New Year.
Live music and DJs
Live music will be performed by:
› MC Choral
› Ace on Sax
Hotel Arena
Appearing DJs will include:
› Mike Mago
› Ferreck Dawn
› ROOG
› Carl Hanaghan
› De La Montagne
Festive Chic
Hed Kandi is all about partying in style, which is reflected in the dress code: Festive Chic.
Get your tickets now
